An Unlikely Match: Mumbai Police, Matchmaker Sima Taparia On Cyber Safety

"But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that," Sima Taparia said.

Ever since the second season of Indian Matchmaking premiered on Netflix, memes featuring "Sima Taparia from Mumbai", the matchmaker in the series, have inundated the Internet once again and the Mumbai Police has joined in on the fun.

Ms Taparia's no holds barred approach to delivering news, even bad news, has won widespread appreciation and the latest entrant to her fanbase appears to be the Mumbai Police, as can be seen with their latest advisory on cyber safety.

In an Instagram post shared by the Mumbai Police, a screengrab from the second season of Indian Matchmaking is accompanied with the text, "When we see people using their partner's name as the password."

"But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that," Sima Taparia is seen saying in the screengrab.

Using popular culture to issue advisories like this on social media has become a frequent practice among the police. In states like Assam and Maharashtra, catchy posts like this are shared often, in a bid to use the effect of humour as a vehicle to spread awareness.

For instance, the Assam Police used a funny line from a TV soap to send a message on its anti-drug operations in September 2020.

"Rasode me kaun tha? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya," Assam's Nagaon Police had tweeted, referring to snippets from the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' after music producer Yashraj Mukhate took a scene and converted the dialogues to a catchy rap.