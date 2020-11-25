An Outpouring Of Love For Meghan After She Opens Up About Miscarriage

Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had their first child, Archie, in May 2019.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July this year. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote in a powerful piece titled "The Losses We Share" for the New York Times

In her essay - highly extraordinary coming from a high-profile British royal - Meghan spoke about the experience in detail. Writing of the "unbearable grief" of miscarrying a child, she recalled "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine."

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage," wrote Meghan, adding that the topic still remained taboo and riddled with unwarranted pain. 

Her revelation has led to an outpouring of love and support on social media. Twitter has been flooded with messages of solidarity since the piece was published earlier today. 

Several women came forward to thank her for speaking about the painful experience.

Any trolling or hateful messages were swiftly and soundly criticised by her supporters, who urged others to show compassion.  

Meghan's personal piece comes as she and her husband wage an increasingly public war with some media outlets over their right to privacy.

She claims Associated Newspapers breached her privacy, her data protection rights and copyright by publishing extracts of correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas, before she married Harry.

Harry and Meghan shocked the British establishment when they announced they were retiring from royal life.

Their withdrawal in March came after reports she was deeply unhappy with life inside the royal family and fed up with media intrusion. Meghan has also spoken about the trolling she faced as a member of the British royal family and the "damaging" effect it had on her mental and emotional health. 

