'Dip Finger In Butter': Amul Topical On Ravindra Jadeja's 'Cream' Incident

The illustration features Ravindra Jadeja, who is seen applying "butter" to his finger.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who made a sensational comeback by picking five wickets and scoring 70 runs in the Nagpur Test between India and Australia, came under the scanner after he was spotted applying a “soothing cream” on his index finger. Following the incident, the all-rounder was fined 25 percent of his match fee and was also awarded a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Now, days after the incident, Amul has come up with a topical. The illustration features the Amul girl and Jadeja, who is seen applying "butter" to his finger. The text on it read, "Jaddu, ungli sirf butter main daalo. [Jaddu, dip your finger only in butter, please.]"

The dairy brand has shared the topical with the note, “#Amul Topical: Star Indian all-rounder fined for applying cream on the ball.” The post has garnered more than 600,000 views on the social media platform.

#Amul Topical: Star Indian all- rounder fined for applying cream on the ball! pic.twitter.com/whDgVVXrQh — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 12, 2023

The “soothing cream” incident took place in the 46th over of Australia's first innings. In the clip, Ravindra Jadeja was spotted applying a substance after taking it from teammate Mohammed Siraj. In a statement released on its website, ICC said, “Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

???? JUST IN: India star handed penalty for ICC Code of Conduct charge during first Test against Australia!#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | Details ???? — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian team management has clarified that Ravindra Jadeja used the cream for a medical reason. “The India team management had explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires,” the statement said.

India are leading the four-match Test series 1-0. The second Test is scheduled to start on February 17 in Delhi.



