Amid Maharashtra Crisis, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray Is Insta-Busy

In the middle of the Maharashtra government formation crisis, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, was noticed on social media today for a different reason. His post on the night sky in Mumbai drew several comments."So beautiful," wrote one commenter. "Great click," said another.
Aaditya, 29, is the first of his family to contest elections ever since Shiv Sena was founded by his grandfather, Bal Thackeray, in 1966. Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes.
Thackeray junior's Instagram feed features more than 500 photographs. Take a look at a few others below:
Ross Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Once known to the British Empire as the Paris of the East, this tiny island was complete with a sea water swimming pool, a water distillery (before electricity reached this part of the world), a Gentlemen's Evening Club with rooms like the card room and the ballroom, battery guns and army barracks. At its peak, garden parties and life flourished while at times, earthquakes and tsunamis tried to steal its charm. Today, maintained by the Defence Forces of India, it has a light an sound show like none other in our country. Trust me, when I say none other, I do mean it is unbelievable that something so modern could exist on such an island we hardly know of in a part of our country, 1200 km away from our mainland. #RossIsland #Andamans #iphoneshot #nofilter #India
