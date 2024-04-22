American YouTuber Asks Elon Musk To Hire This Delhi Barber. Know Why

Daily Max was in Delhi's Nehru Place market.

An American YouTuber recently posted a video of his experience of getting a head massage in Delhi's Nehru Place. Daily Max, in a nine-minute-long video, said billionaire Elon Musk "needs to hire" the barber because "I just went to space."

The YouTuber, who has 1.2 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, posted a video of getting a head and shoulder massage on Sunday. In the clip, he approaches a barber named Muhammad Waris in the South Delhi district's market. "So I saw this man. He's working hard, he's making it look good; I am excited to get a head massage from this guy. This is gonna be a good massage I saw him already," he said in the clip.

Later, he moved his camera to show the barber using a new bottle of hair oil. The barber then began massaging his head with his hands. A few moments later in the video, Mr Max was seen completely amazed by the barber's skills and enjoying the massage technique. "Elon Musk needs to hire this guy cause I just went to space," he remarked.

He added, "Why are street massages so good in India? This is the best massage I have ever had," The Youtuber also joked about how different it is back in his home country. "Man, in America, this man would be charged on three accounts; he just pulled my hair and beat the crap out of me," the 32-year-old YouTuber said.

Towards the end of the clip, the man said that the massage was so good that he was "going to reach my pocket and grab everything he can and give it to him." He paid the barber and shook hands with him before leaving. "Cosmic Indian head massage makes me see stars," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared 21 hours ago, the video has amassed over one lakh views.

"Mohammed deserved every penny for that experience. That was an EXPERT massage," said a user.

Another added, "max just tipped him 3000-5000rs As i can look at the bunch of 500's, So kind of you max. He will remember the day for the rest of his life."

"That comb job at the end was magnificent!! This video shows you the best of both cultures, hard working Indian and an adventurous American!! Not many educated Indians would ever dare get in that chair, complaining bout cleanliness of his clothes and hands, you throw caution out the window and that makes for great content!" remarked a user.

A person wrote, "I don't know why I'm laughing while seeing your face expressions Max"