A Chandelier Made Up Of Used Vaccine Vials Is Lighting Up Social Media

A public health worker in the US has tried to fill the lives of her colleagues with the “light of appreciation” for their immense contribution to keep people alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The enterprising nurse created a beautiful chandelier out of used COVID-19 vaccine vials. The Boulder County Public Health's verified Facebook page shared two images of the artwork, created by nurse Laura Weiss. The post is going viral on the Internet, and people are in awe of her creation. They are praising the efforts of the public health workers of the western US state of Colorado.

In the caption, the Boulder County Public Health quoted Ms Weiss as saying, “As a Boulder County Public Health nurse, I was witness to the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents. I was inspired to repurpose hundreds of Moderna vaccine vials and create this ‘Light of Appreciation.' It is meant to honour and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID, or by assisting in the vaccination effort. We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future.”

Take a look at the artwork here:

More than 6,000 people have commented on the Facebook post, which has been shared over 23,000 times.

“Wow, this is quite an extraordinary piece, not just for its degree of creativity but Smithsonian-worthy as a relic of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a Facebook user named Laura A. Taylor, and hoped that in 100 years from now, people would see and learn from it.

Theresa Kruse also said it was a beautiful work of art that honoured science and facts.

“Gorgeous on 2 levels! Lots of life saving vaccines administered, and turned into a gorgeous piece of art,” said Matt Stevens.

“As an MD, this is beautiful to me. I would love this on a smaller scale to see daily in my home to remind me during the daily despair of taking care of so many people with preventable severe illness, that science has triumphed and for people willing to protect themselves there is hope. Thank you!” said Jennifer Early Hines.

There were also some who raised the issue of the safe disposal of used vaccine vials.

“This doesn't look like proper or safe disposal of vaccine waste,” said Ashley Elizabeth Orcutt.

The Boulder County Public Health, which shared the post, also thanked Ms Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, for sharing the artwork with the community.