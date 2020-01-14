Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Check These Categories For Best Offers And Deals

Amazon's Great Indian Sale: Here are some offers customers can expect.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone or invest in a Kindle, you may want to consider waiting for Amazon's Great Indian Sale. Amazon India on Friday announced that 2020's first 'Great Indian Sale' will begin on January 19 and will go on till January 22. Prime members will get early access to the much-anticipated sale, starting 12 noon on January 18. Moreover, customers shopping during the 'Great Indian Sale' can save more by getting an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, the company said in a statement.

Here are the categories to watch out for if you want to snag the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020.

The highlight of the sale is bound to be Smartphones, where Amazon will offer deep discounts at up to 40 per cent off. Customers can expect up to 40 per cent off on "latest and bestselling smartphones". Various deals will also be available on brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung and more, including no cost EMIs and exchange offers.

OnePlus 7T, priced at Rs 34,999, will be on sale with a "6 months no cost EMI" offers. Others smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30s and Vivo U20 will also see reduced prices.

Buyers will also be able to avail discounts up to 80 per cent off on Amazon Fashion. Around 1,200 top brands - including Max, Van Heusen, Fossil, Lavie, Puma and more - will go on sale, giving customers the chance to shop for great deals on clothing, shoes, watches, sunglasses and bags and luggage. Amazon will also offer free delivery on the first order and a 30 day return policy.

Aside from smartphones and fashion, Amazon products will go on sale during the Great Indian Sale 2020. Shoppers can expect up to Rs 1,200 off on the Amazon Fire TV stick, which starts at Rs 3,999. Alexa smart home devices will see a discount of up to 50 per cent off, while Kindle e-readers will see reductions up to Rs 3,000.

Daily Essentials will also go on sale. In a sneak peak of the sale, Amazon has promised makeup products and shaving products at 50 per cent discount. More than 500 deals are expected on household supplies, where cooking essentials will start at Rs 11, and laundry detergents will see deals of up to 55 per cent off. Overall, customers can expect up to 70 per cent off on daily essentials in categories like beauty, personal care, toys, food, beverages and more.

Amazon customers will also be able to avail up to 60 per cent off on TVs and Appliances. The e-commerce company has announced the AmazonBasics appliances - a range of microwaves, refrigerators, air conditioners and more - will go on sale with a minimum 40 per cent discount. Customers will also be able to avail offers like no cost EMI and scheduled delivery while shopping from this category.

What will you be shopping for at Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020?