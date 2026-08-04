UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Dies At 34, Weeks After His Last Fight

UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34, the promotion announced. According to the New York Post, the Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive on Monday morning after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep. In a statement, the UFC said Nascimento was discovered unresponsive on August 3 and was pronounced dead despite the efforts of medical personnel who responded to the scene. The organisation extended its condolences to his family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this difficult time.

Nascimento's last fight took place in June at UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, where he lost to Mitch Raposo by split decision. According to New York Post, the bout came only weeks before his unexpected death.

The Brazilian first gained attention on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. Although he lost a split decision to Raulian Paiva, he later earned opportunities in the UFC and built a respectable record of 4 wins and 2 losses in the promotion. He also received two Fight of the Night bonuses during his UFC career.

Known by the nickname "Puro Osso", which translates to "skin and bones", Nascimento competed in the flyweight division. Standing 5ft 8in tall and weighing 125 pounds, he finished his professional MMA career with an impressive record of 22 wins and 7 defeats.

Nascimento trained at the famous Chute Boxe gym in Sao Paulo alongside former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Following the news, Oliveira shared an emotional tribute on social media.

As reported by New York Post, Oliveira described Nascimento as a brother and thanked him for the years they spent training, competing and supporting one another. He said he would be deeply missed and remembered as a legend.

Nascimento was a respected jiu-jitsu black belt and a popular figure within the MMA community. Tributes have continued to pour in from fellow fighters and fans following news of his passing.