All About Catfish Scams After Netflix's New Eye-Opening Documentary 'Sweet Bobby'

A catfish scam involves someone creating a false identity online to deceive another person.

Netflix's new documentary Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmareis a story of a London radio presenter deceived by her own cousin in a catfish scam lasting nearly a decade. Kirat Assi believed she was in a real relationship with “Bobby,” a supposed cardiologist, while Simran, her cousin, hid behind this fake identity. As Ms Assi navigated her feelings and the emotional connection she thought she had, she was unaware that her entire relationship was built on lies.

So, what exactly is a catfish scam?

A catfish scam involves someone creating a false identity online to deceive another person, often for romantic or financial gain. The term “catfish” became widely known after the 2010 documentary of the same name, and subsequent MTV series that explored similar cases of online deception.

How people catfish

In catfishing scenarios, individuals typically aim to form romantic connections, build friendships or sometimes even scam their victims for money. The person behind the catfish persona may completely fabricate their identity, including using fake photos, creating a false background and even pretending to have specific careers or interests. This can lead to deep emotional manipulation, as victims often develop feelings for someone who does not exist.

Why people catfish

The motivations behind catfishing vary widely. According to Teen Vogue, some of the reasons include:

Loneliness and Low Self-Esteem: Some individuals may feel inadequate in their real lives and create a more appealing persona online to attract attention and affection.

Manipulation or Revenge: Catfishing can also stem from a desire to harass or seek revenge on someone.

Financial Gain: Many catfishers aim to scam money from their victims, often fabricating stories that tug at heartstrings.

Cyberbullying: In some cases, catfishing is a tactic of bullying, where individuals impersonate others to humiliate or intimidate.

Signs you are being catfished

Recognising the signs of catfishing can be challenging, but there are common red flags, according to Fortinet.

Limited social media presence: Catfishers often have few friends or followers on their profiles.

Avoiding direct communication: They may refuse to video call or meet in person.

Unchanged profile pictures: If their photo never changes, it might be a sign of deception.

Inconsistent stories: If their background or experiences don't add up, it's a warning sign.

Requests for money: A common tactic is to ask for financial help under false pretences.

Overly romantic or dramatic behaviour: Excessive flattery or dramatic stories can be a tactic to manipulate emotions.

How to avoid being catfished

Research: Before engaging too deeply, verify the person's identity through multiple platforms.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off, don't ignore your gut feelings.

Seek advice: Talk to friends or family about your online interactions; they may provide a fresh perspective.

Be careful with personal information: Avoid sharing sensitive information until you have established trust.

Don't rush: Take your time to get to know someone online. Catfishers often pressure their victims to act quickly.

Is catfishing illegal?

While catfishing itself is not illegal, certain aspects can lead to legal consequences. Fraud, extortion and cyberbullying are criminal activities that may be associated with catfishing. If you believe you are being catfished, document your interactions and, if necessary, consult legal authorities.