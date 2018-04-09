Akshay Kumar Posts Funny #MondayMotivation Fail But Don't Miss The Message

Comments
#MondayMotivation gone wrong On a serious note, it's great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits. pic.twitter.com/17ZyKFM8dA- Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2018
While the video may seem a little funny, Akshay Kumar has a message for everyone. "It's great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits," he says in his tweet.
The video and message have won major love on Twitter with over 14,000 'likes' and more than 2,000 retweets.
HAHAHAHAHA LEGENDARY- Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 9, 2018
Hahahahaha- Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 9, 2018
Hilarious- Appy (@arppaul) April 9, 2018
Gone terribly wrong- archie (@TheArchitGaur) April 9, 2018
April 9, 2018
Akshay Kumar was last seen in PadMan with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. His upcoming films include 2.0, Kesari and Gold.
Click for more trending news