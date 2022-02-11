Airtel Down: Connectivity Issues Couldn't Stem The Memes Flooding Twitter

Airtel Down: The Airtel outage sparked a meme-fest on social media.

"Airtel Down" is trending high on Twitter after several users complained of connectivity issues this morning. The Airtel outage seems to have affected both broadband and cellular users. The telecom operator confirmed that their services had a "brief disruption" this morning. "Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you," Airtel tweeted. "Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers," the post read. Although services have now been restored, several customers are still flagging connectivity issues.

Meanwhile, the Internet connectivity problem could not stop the memes from pouring in on social media. Twitter users lost no time in flagging the issue with memes and jokes. Hilarious reactions flooded the microblogging platform as #AirtelDown trended high. Take a look at some of the funniest memes on the Airtel outage:

Airtel Headquarters Using Jio network to tweet about airtel down:#AirtelDownpic.twitter.com/77NrACYyJs — The Copy Ninja (@iStylishStark) February 11, 2022

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDownpic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

According to DownDetector, Airtel connectivity issues seem to have begun around 11 am. People reported connectivity problems in several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Noida, Jaipur and more.

Internet posts flagging the problem suggest that the issue affected fiber internet, broadband and mobile network.