AI To Gut Half Of Entry-Level Jobs By 2030, Anthropic CEO Reaffirms Warning

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has doubled down on his previous warning that artificial intelligence (AI) could wipe out half of the entry-level white collar jobs within the next five years. Mr Amodie said the technology was already very good at entry-level work and "quickly getting better now".

As per him, repetitive-but-variable tasks in law firms, consulting, administration, and finance could be eliminated soon, with CEOs looking to use AI to cut costs.

"Specifically, if we look at jobs like entry-level white, you know, I think of people who work at law firms, like first-year associates, there's a lot of document review. It's very repetitive, but every example is different. That's something that AI is quite good at," Mr Amodie said in an interview with the BBC.

"I think, to be honest, a large fraction of them would like to be able to use it to cut costs to employ less people," he added.

What did he say previously?

In May, Mr Amodei warned that AI could soon wipe out 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years. He added that governments across the world were downplaying the threat when AI's rising use could lead to a significant spike in unemployment numbers.

"We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming. I don't think this is on people's radar," said Mr Amodei.

"Most of them are unaware that this is about to happen. It sounds crazy, and people just don't believe it," he added.

Unemployment crisis

Mr Amodei is not the only one to warn about AI taking over human jobs. Geoffrey Hinton, regarded by many as the 'godfather of AI', recently stated that the rise of technology will make companies more profitable than ever, but it may come at the cost of workers losing their jobs, with unemployment expected to rise to catastrophic levels.

"What's actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers. It's going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much richer and most people poorer. That's not AI's fault, that is the capitalist system," said Mr Hinton.

Similarly, Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor at the University of Louisville, claimed that AI could leave 99 per cent of workers jobless by 2030. As per Mr Yampolskiy, a prominent voice in AI safety, even coders and prompt engineers will not be safe from the coming wave of automation that may usurp nearly all jobs.