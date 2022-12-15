AI Reimagines Harry Potter Characters As Toddlers And Results Are Adorable

Posted on December 2, the post has garnered over 25,000 likes

Artificial Intelligence is changing the world around us. It is only continuing to advance, particularly in the past few years. Now, an artist Benmornin on Instagram reimagined the Hollywood film Harry Potter's characters as toddlers and the internet loved the results.

Benmornin created the characters with the help of Mid journey - an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions - Benmorin showed our beloved characters in a new light.

From Daniel Radcliff to Emma Watson, the toddler version of these characters are too cute to miss.

Along with the pictures, the caption reads, "Harry Potter Toddlers (generated with midjourney)"

Check out the pictures here:

Posted on December 2, the post has garnered over 25,000 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Beautiful work! You've gonna viral on a Facebook page. There's one kiddo that no one seems to know who is. He's blond/red hair mixed. Can you help? I can msg you the image too. Lol. Keep it up!"

Another comment reads, "Wish we could buy them or something ... I'd love to have some frames on the wall."

The third user wrote, "U R SO GIFTED, I REALLY MEAN IT Hope to see Thundercats, Knights of the zodiac & The Jetsons in the future."

In the past, Benmornin has created characters from the Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, Big Bang Theory and more.

