AI Reimagines Bollywood Stars As 'Oppenheimer' Characters. See Pics

Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' has captivated audiences across the world since its global release on July 21. Fans have been thronging the cinema halls and hailing the movie as a ''masterpiece'' for its inventive storytelling and nuanced performances. The internet has also been buzzing with fascinating posts and tweets related to the film.

Recently, an artist employed artificial intelligence (AI) to envision how the movie would look like if it was made in India. The artist who goes by the name Wild Trance shared 8 pictures featuring top Bollywood actors as characters in 'Oppenheimer.'

"Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project" with an Indian star cast under Christopher Nolan's direction would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing the brilliance of both Oppenheimer's scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry,'' reads the caption. The images have been created using the AI tool Midjourney.

See the images here:

The pictures feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, and Rajkummar Rao. While SRK is depicted as J Robert Oppenheimer, Naseeruddin Shah has been envisioned as Albert Einstein, and Anushka Sharma as Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Further, Alia Bhatt takes on the character of Jean Tatlock, the physicist romantically involved with Oppenheimer and Anupam Kher has been imagined in the role of an American businessman Lewis Straus.

Aamir Khan has been envisaged as Leslie Groves, while Rajkummar Rao is David Hill.

Internet users loved the stunning images and praised the artist's imagination. One user wrote, ''Ayo this is so so cool. Love your art, love your work, and the fine details. Though I think someone other than SRK could make a better Oppenheimer. But Shah rukh ji is good too.''

Another commented, ''Your einstein is epic,'' while a third wrote, ''Randeep Hooda as Oppenheimer.''

A fourth said, ''Please make a Peaky Blinders with Indian Casting & SRK as Tommy Shelby.''

Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. The film features a cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek, among many others. It clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office.

