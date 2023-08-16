AI Imagines Indian Freedom Fighters Taking Selfies, Pics Go Viral

These pictures were posted on Instagram on Independence Day

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, marking 76 years of freedom. On the occasion, internet users filled social media with patriotic posts and remembered those who gave their lives for the country. In tune with the theme, an AI artist reimagined a world where freedom fighters would have smartphones, and would post selfies on social media.

The artist named Divyansh Soni shared six pictures on Instagram that feature Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Mangal Pandey, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The pictures imagine how would our great freedom fighters would like if they were taking a selfie.

''Found some rare unseen Pictures and Selfies of Indian Freedom Fighters. On the occasion of Independence Day, AI artist @divyansh.soni_ imagines how would it look if Indian Revolutionaries had gotten their pictures and selfies clicked. Let us know in the comments below how do you think they'd have celebrated the 77th Anniversary of Indian Independence had they been alive today?'' he captioned the pictures.

See the pics here:

The hyper-realistic artwork has been well-received by many Instagram users as well. However, some didn't find it convincing enough.

Reacting to the pictures, one user wrote, ''Mangal Pandey played by Oscar Issac.'' Another commented, ''If freedom fighters were Gen Z. They had to post selfies to remain valid on social media.''

A while back, another artist shared a similar set of AI images to show "selfies from the past". In two separate Instagram posts, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted images showing famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa, and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie.

