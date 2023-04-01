AI Images Showing Mark Zuckerberg Walking The Ramp Take Internet By Storm

The images were created using AI technology.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is generally seen in a regular attire of t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers; it's a little different to see him wearing a designer Louis Vuitton outfit and also walking on the ramp. But the artificial technology has made it possible, causing a lot of confusion among internet users because the images appear very real.

It would be challenging to distinguish the fake images produced by AI from real ones since they are so uncannily realistic. Zuckerberg can be seen maintaining the flawless expression that models frequently sport during the rampwalk.

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista.



— Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) March 29, 2023

It's not the first time artificial intelligence (AI) images have swept the internet. Many of the expert artists who have employed this technology have produced sometimes unimaginable images.

A few days ago, AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing Game of Thrones characters, including Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and many others, in royal Indian attire.

"If George R. R. Martin has hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones," the caption of the post read.

In the caption, Mr. Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.

Mr. Mulloor had posted a series of images showing famous people, including Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Mother Teresa, and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie.

"Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I discovered a treasure trove of selfies sent to me by friends from the past," the artist wrote in the caption of the post.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the pictures also featured Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, scientist Albert Einstein, Jamaican singer Bob Marley, and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.