AI Image Of Elon Musk Looking Trendy In White Puffer Jacket, Big Gold Chain Goes Viral

AI image of Elon Musk went instantly viral

Days after the Artificial Intelligence-created image of Pope Francis went viral on the internet, Twitter boss Elon Musk posted a stylish image of himself wearing a large white puffer jacket and a big gold chain.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Just borrowed my friend's jacket wdyt (What do you think)."

Check out the tweet here:

A Twitter handle named Sir Doge Of The Coin posted a slew of AI images of Elon Musk wearing oversized jackets and gold chains. The caption of the post reads, " Elon Musk has drastically changed up his wardrobe recently."

Musk also reacted to the pictures and wrote, "Nice".

No surprise, the picture went instantly viral and several users chipped in to share their witty remarks. A user wrote, "You clearly shop at the same store as Pope."

Another user commented, "It is amazing how AI can create a better Elon Musk."

"The pope wore it better," the third user wrote.

The fourth user commented, "Love the look!"

Meanwhile, the AI image of Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer created quite a few ripples on the internet. According to a report by NBC News, the picture was created using an AI app called mid-journey and was posted on a subreddit before it went viral on Twitter. The image features Pope Francis outside wearing his zucchetto skull cap and with a crucifix hanging outside the large white coat.

However, the AI image fooled many on the internet including celebrity Chrissy Teigen.