AI-Generated Pics Of Zomato Valets Dancing In Rain During Food Deliveries Go Viral

The pictures are a hit on social media.

Zomato's creative commercials tantalise taste buds and ignite culinary cravings, serving up a feast for the eyes that leaves viewers hungry for more. With a dash of humour and a sprinkle of imagination, the food delivery company's ads celebrate the joy of dining, enticing foodies to embark on a flavourful journey with every bite. But a LinkedIn user took the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to present a new and refreshing look of Zomato delivery executives, taking into account the fact that they can enjoy rain.

The pictures have taken social media by storm, captivating the hearts of minds of people.

The culture of ordering food has become very popular in today's time. It also puts stress on delivery executives, who have to reach the address on time to avoid penalty, often taking risks and braving several odds.

But the photos shared by Sourabh Dhabhai on LinkedIn take into account how the food delivery executives are living their lives to the fullest, enjoying in the rain while taking the deliveries.

Mr Dhabhai also added a Zomato notification pop-up that shows a creative message from the company: "Oops! Our delivery valet is slightly delayed, caught up dancing in the Mumbai rain. Apologies for the rain-soaked deliciousness delay!" Mr Dhabhai said the pics were created using Midjourney AI.

The post has become a hit on LinkedIn. "This is what we call campaign that connects the human cord, at last we still have some human in us. Kudos to the team for bringing out such a thought," one user enthusiastically posted.

"My reaction to this post- "Mast"," said another.

Others also demanded a response from Zomato.