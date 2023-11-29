AI Artist Reimagines Orry Through The Ages: 'Orryverse Of Madness'

Commenting on the post, Orry wrote, "It wasn't a lie I just didn't post about it."

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry' in a short span of time has become an internet favourite. The "Bollywood BFF" is often spotted partying and hanging out with celebrities including Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan. The curiosity about his life has reached new heights ever since the Internet sensation declared, "I am living, I'm a liver." Now, an AI artist has reimagined Orry through the ages.

The viral sensation in the reimagined AI images can be seen posing with Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Albert Einstein, and Charlie Chaplin to name a few. Using AI software called Midjourney, the artist named Sahid was able to create lifelike depictions.

The caption of the post reads, "We have been lied to! Orry has always been here! @orry1 has been part of many significant developments throughout history."

Commenting on the post, Orry wrote, "It wasn't a lie I just didn't post about it."

Posted 2 days ago, the Instagram post has amassed over 6,000 likes on the social media platform. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Beerbiceps getting ready for a podcast with Orry after the last image!"

Another user wrote, "Livering through the ages."

"He made it into the history books crazyyyyyyy," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, the "Bollywood BFF" recently became a viral sensation after he stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a 9-5 typical job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said. Now, in an interview given to a news outlet which is going viral on the internet, Orry has stated that he "lives", therefore, he is a "liver".