AI Artist Imagines 'Billionaires Hitting The Gym'. Here's How They Look

Artists across the world are now using Artificial Intelligence tools to generate different images. While some experiments are downright creepy, others are flawless and they often leave people stunned. Now, an artist used Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program, to reimagine the world's wealthiest people as gym freaks, and the results are fascinating.

AI art enthusiast Sk Md Abu Sahid shared eight pictures that show what billionaires would look like if they were gym enthusiasts. The post features Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata and other billionaires.

Along with the stunning pictures, the caption reads, "In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. Made using Midjourney AI."

Check out the post here:

In the pictures, billionaires are seen working out as they are captured against the background of a gym. Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1300 likes and several comments.

A user wrote, "Money+Muscles= POWER"

Another user wrote asked, "Why elon wearing watch on both wrists"

Meanwhile, another post which went viral showed world leaders as "rockstars".

In an Instagram post, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert".

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney. The post also includes images of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.



