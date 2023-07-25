AI Artist Gives A 'Barbie' Makeover To Bollywood Actresses, Results Are Stunning

The artist used Midjourney to create the images.

The highly-anticipated movie 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling which was released on July 21, is making a splash at the theatres globally. The Barbie mania is taking over, and people, companies, brands and everyone else is jumping on the pink bandwagon. So, how can AI artists not ride the trendy train?

Recently, an artist named Shahid SK used AI to give a Barbie makeover to our favourite Bollywood divas. The stunning pictures feature 10 actresses- Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

The AI tool adorned the actresses in gorgeous pink and multicoloured outfits, flawless makeup, and beautiful hairstyles to give them divas a Barbie-like appearance. The artist used Midjourney to create the images.

''Bollywood Meets Barbie. What if Barbie was made in India? Bollywood Divas as Indian Barbie Icons: Redefining Dreams,'' reads the caption.

See the pictures here:

Since being shared, the post has amassed more than 4,000 likes, and several comments praising the artist's efforts. Many also suggested names of other actresses whom they wanted to see as Barbies.

One user said, ''Deepika is looking the same like a Barbie doll we use to have.''

Another commented, ''The AI tool is amazing.'' A third asked, 'Where is Priyanka?''

Notably, 'Barbie' is a live-action retelling made by reimagining the toy figurine. Everything in the film - from the costumes to the sets - is drenched in trademark Barbie pink colour. Barbie's box office business has shattered records worldwide, earning over $155 million in North America and $337 million globally,

