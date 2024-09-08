Ahead Of Apple's Big Launch, First Indian Ad For Apple Goes Viral

A 1996 Apple Macintosh advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni has resurfaced online.

As Apple gears up to release its much-anticipated iPhone 16 series tomorrow, September 9, a rare blast from the past has taken the internet by storm. A 1996 Apple Macintosh advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni has resurfaced online, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and nostalgic fans alike.

The advertisement, set in a typical corporate office environment, showcases Mr Soni as an employee approached by a high-ranking official requesting a PC to run his Windows disk. Confidently, Mr Soni's character hands over his Apple Macintosh, smoothly inserting the disk, presenting its compatibility with Windows software. The official, visibly impressed, is left to reconsider his preconceptions about the Mac. The ad closes with the tagline, “Does more, costs less, it's that simple,” a bold statement from Apple during the '90s.

Shared on Instagram by the ‘TV1 INDIA' account, the video has over 1 million views. Many users shared fond memories of the tech era while others were surprised by the affordability pitch Apple once made.

A user commented, “They abandoned the costs less part after Steve Jobs died.”

“Does more cost less, now a days that would be a joke,” someone said.

Another wrote, “Kids from today thinking why the guy is carrying a save icon in his pocket?”

“Looking at this ad makes me realise technology has really come a long way,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to unveil its latest flagship devices, the iPhone 16 series, at the upcoming "It's Glowtime" event on September 9. The new lineup will consist of four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, each with its own unique design and features. Each model will feature distinct screen sizes, catering to various user preferences, plus improved cameras, and a unified A18 chip. With advanced AI capabilities, improved battery life, and new buttons for enhanced functionality, the iPhone 16 series is poised to revolutionise the smartphone experience.