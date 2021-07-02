Watch: He Climbed A Tree To Rescue Cat. Firefighters Had To Rescue Him

Jayme Brooks had to be rescued from the tree he climbed.

The bond between a man and his pet is unparalleled and a resident of Oklahoma proved this when he climbed a dangerously high tree in a bid to save his cat. The pet that had made its way to the top of the tree, and got stuck, prompting the man to take matters into his own hands. But things didn't go as planned and soon, the man found himself as stuck as his bewildered pet atop the tree. Following this, the fire department in Oklahoma had to be called in to rescue the duo and the team had to use an aerial device to carry out the rescue operation.

Sharing details of the incident, the official Facebook page of the Tulsa Fire Department posted a video of the operation. Along with the clip, a note read, "Around 3:45 pm, Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon crew responded to a rescue near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street. Apparently, a cat climbed high up into a tree. Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely."

Upon accessing the parameters, the team asked for an aerial device from the Ladder 27 crew. The device was positioned in such a way that the firefighter could " ascend and perform a safe rescue." The video shared on June 25 features a firefighter, identified as Jayme Brooks, guiding the man down the aerial device. And what about the cat? The pet was safely placed in a backpack and carried down the ladder by the firefighter.

Reacting to the video, several users were all praising the fire department. A comment read, "Good people doing good things."

Another user had nice things to say about the man who took the risk to climb the tree and save his pet. "Dedicated cat owner," the user wrote.

Recently in another incident involving cats, a family of 16 cats that were stuck inside a wall were rescued by a contractor. As many as nine adult cats and seven kittens were rescued over eight hours at the house in Philadelphia.

