After Anand Mahindra's Tweet On Pilots, Internet Says 'Trains Are Best'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky and informative tweets in which he shares life goals and other things with his followers. But on Thursday, he posted an article about a survey done by an NGO, which talks about pilots dozing off in the cockpit. Mr Mahindra's tweet has attracted a lot of attention, with his followers asking the businessman to start undertaking train journeys. A study released last month had also pointed out that most of the pilots have admitted to dozing off in the cockpit.

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra said, "Great. Just what I needed to read before taking a flight."

Great. Just what I needed to read before taking a flight… https://t.co/iOfGyCg5rC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2022

While some of the Twitter users showed concerns, others posted funny responses on Mr Mahindra's tweet.

"Don't worry Sir... autopilot works better than the actual pilots... FACT," tweetd one user. "That's why trains are best," said another.

"This is common and is called fatigue. As long as someone is awake this should not be a problem," a third user said.

Incidents of pilots sleeping in the cockpits have been reported from across the world. In August, a report in Aviation Herald said that two Ethiopian Airlines pilots fell asleep while flying a flight from Sudan's Khartoum to Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa and missed their landing.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when flight ET343 approached the airport but did not start the descent. While the pilots fell asleep, the Boeing 737's autopilot system kept the plane cruising at 37,000 feet, the outlet further said.

When the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, the autopilot disconnected. That triggered an alarm, which woke up the pilots.