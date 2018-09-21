Adorable Police Puppies Were The Real Stars Of Chile's Military Parade

Police puppies stole the show at Chile's annual military parade

Pictures of the police puppies have gone viral on social media.

Adorable golden retriever puppies - who will grow up to serve as police dogs - stole the show at Chile's annual military parade on Wednesday. The puppies took part in the military parade to celebrate Chile's 208th Independence Day, reports Evening Standard. Adorable pictures and videos that have now gone viral on social media show the fluffy puppies snuggling in neon green pouches worn by a row of police trainers during the parade. The puppy unit was followed by a row of uniformed men walking adult golden retrievers and labradors - with all the dogs wearing little boots.

The dogs belong to the Canine Unit of the Carabineros de Chile, the country's national police force.

The lovely pictures of the police puppers have been shared thousands of times on social media. Needless to add, they have the Internet going 'aww'. In fact, reactions to the pics and videos have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

A video shared by Carabineros de Chile on Facebook shows the puppies and their adult counterparts taking part in the parade, which was held at the Bernardo O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile.

 
 

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 9,000 'shares' and thousands of comments praising the pooches.

We definitely want to head to Chile after this. What about you?

 

