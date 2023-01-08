Actors Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Deny Pregnancy Rumours, Share Instagram Story

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21, 2022.

After several reports claimed that actor Anushka Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal were expecting their first baby soon, the actor took to Instagram to deny the rumours. Anushka uploaded an Instagram story to respond to the reports in a hilarious manner. She shared a picture of her husband lying on her lap and wrote, "He is the only baby in my life right now!! We are not pregnant!"

Aditya seal shared the same photo on his account and said that he is the only baby in Anushka's life right now. "I am the only baby in her life right now. We are NOT pregnant."

Anushka was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the logo of Instagram reels while she held Aditya's face, who was lying on her lap.

The couple was recently seen celebrating New Year's in Dubai. The couple shared adorable pictures from their vacation. In one of the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Can conquer the world with one hand if you're holding the other."

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21, 2022 in a star studded affair. Among the guests who attended the wedding were Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Neena Gupta, Krystle D'Souza and Poonam Dhillon. Anushka Ranjan looked stunning in a lavender Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Aditya Seal looked dashing in a pastel yellow sherwani.

Aditya Seal's most recent appearance was in "Rocket Gang." The movie also featured Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar, Siddhant Sharma, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, and Nikita Dutta. It was directed by Bosco Martis.

