Actor Payal Ghosh Claims She Once Dated Irfan Pathan, Internet Reacts

Payal Ghosh created a stir by calling Irfan Pathan her ex-boyfriend.

Actor Payal Ghosh, who gained attention for proposing to Mohammed Shami during the ICC World Cup 2023, is once again in the spotlight. This time, she has made surprising statements on Twitter, claiming that she was in a relationship with ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Ms Ghosh said that she dated the cricketer for five years and experienced health issues following their separation from the former Indian fast bowler.

"After we broke up, I fell ill. I couldn't work for years. but he was the only guy whom I loved. After that, I never loved anyone," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with an image of her with Irfan Pathan.

In addition to her revelations about Irfan Pathan, Ms Ghosh also made various claims about well-known cricketers and film personalities such as Gautam Gambhir and Akshay Kumar.

The post has sparked a flurry of comments on social media, with users giving a variety of reactions to this photo.

"Do you have so little work in life that you have to stoop to these lows to get some cheap attention?" commented a user.

"Cricketer Irfan Pathan has been married to Safa Baig since 2016 and has two sons. What was the need for Ms Ghosh to share this private picture after so many years (she claims she has dated him for 5 years since 2011)? Any estranged boyfriend doing this with his married girlfriend would be behind bars by now," wrote another user.

"One picture doesn't mean anything. Put more pictures up to substantiate your claim," commented a third user.

A fourth user claimed that this post is an attempt at attention seeking and wrote, "Attention seeking of the highest order."