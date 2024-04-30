'Absolute Legend': Man About Mother Who Moved To US For Higher Education In 1980s

Sahil Bloom said that his mother secretly applied to a college in the US.

A New York-based entrepreneur shared his mother's journey of moving to a completely different continent in the 1980s. He said that his mother travelled from Bengaluru to carve a new life for her in the United States. Calling her an "absolute legend", Sahil Bloom, said that she secretly applied to a college in the US and got a scholarship.

"Arrived in 1980 with no money to her name. Got her undergrad in two years and her masters in another two," he wrote on the platform.

Mr Bloom said that she met an American guy and fell in love and they have now been married for over four decades. "They're happily married 42 years later and never go long without a kiss and an 'I love you' whispered between them."

"Started and built a small business, raised two children, and now the proud grandmother to two grandsons. Still has the same energetic, party-loving, mischievous spirit of her youth. What a damn life. What a damn legacy. Happy Birthday, Mama! Here's to you," he added alongside a few pictures of his mother.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over three lakh views and three thousand likes on the platform.

"Sahil - your love makes it all seem like a beautiful fairy tale! Who could have predicted my mischievous younger child would turn into an eloquent son! Thank you for this loving tribute," said a user.

Another wrote, "Their commitment to marriage is a sight to behold. A rare sight these days! Bravo!"

"What a remarkable woman. Happy Birthday to Mom and to many, many more!" shared another.

"Your mom's story is the perfect humanization of The American Dream. Good on her and Happy Birthday to a legend, indeed" commented a person.

A user wrote, "Your mother's journey is a testament to her resilience, ambition, and zest for life."