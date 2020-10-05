Anand Mahindra Asks People To Choose 2 Pills. Abhishek Bachchan Replies

Abhishek Bachchan responded to Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Businessman Anand Mahindra may have spent Sunday figuring out which superpowers he would choose, but Abhishek Bachchan was quick to pick his pills. On Sunday, Mr Mahindra shared a picture depicting nine different pills, each describing a superpower they would endow upon the consumer.

This "pick a pill" game is a popular one inspired by the popular science-fiction movie The Matrix. In the movie, protagonist Neo is asked to choose between a red pill and a blue pill. One would give him knowledge and the other would endow blissful ignorance. Today, this game is a popular meme format, where people are asked to choose the superpower they would pick if they could.

The template, such as the one shared by Mr Mahindra, shows a series of pills with various superpowers like telekinesis and mind-reading. In the pic shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, the superpowers include "Master 3 skills", "Have a lot of money" and "Always feel happy", among others.

Instead of choosing just one pill, people are free to pick two superpowers they wish they could have. "If you could pick only 2 pills, which pills would you choose?" the picture is captioned. To Mr Mahindra, the first pick is a "no-brainer", but the second one is trickier.

"Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose..." he wrote while sharing the pic.

Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose... pic.twitter.com/bwbg4TnLa0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2020

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the hundreds of people who responded to his tweet. The Manmarziyaan actor picked pills number 2 and 9, which would give him the ability to "Master three skills" and "Eat without gaining fat".

2,9 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 4, 2020

Several Twitter users shared their own choices.

6. Have a lot of money

2. Master 3 skills and one being a good investment skills, good interpersonal skills and finally the skill to be happy no matter what happens



PS: I want to start my own company, so I choose these two pills — Earthling (@cogitoergosum_2) October 4, 2020

Not 5 because it's important to feel the whole spectrum of emotions to grow... Without the downs, we wouldn't value the ups. :) — Aishani (@aishanibansal) October 4, 2020

Which pill would you choose?