Aaditya Thackeray's 'Surreal' Insta Pic From Father's Oath Event

Aaditya Thackeray has shared a picture from father Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in.

Aaditya Thackeray has shared a family picture from his father Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony that took place one week ago. The photograph shows Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi and son Aaditya on the day he took oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister in Mumbai. A smiling Uddhav Thackeray is seen shaking his wife's hand as his son Aaditya looks on in the photograph.

"One week from this moment, it still is surreal," Aaditya Thackeray wrote while sharing the pic on Instagram this afternoon. "Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment."

He then congratulated his father and continued: "We're here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!"

Aaditya Thackeray, 29, won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

The photograph has collected over 35,000 'likes' and a ton of comments since being shared online.



"Superb," wrote one person in the comments section, while another praised it as "Beautiful".



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park last week. After taking oath as the Chief Minister, he, along with his wife and son, offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple.