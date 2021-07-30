A Wall Of Books In Swara Bhasker's Home. Only Problem, A Typo. Fixed By Dad

Swara Bhasker has moved back into her newly-renovated home.

Swara Bhasker has moved back into her newly-renovated house - and the first thing she set up there is her gorgeous wall-to-wall bookshelf. But in a Twitter post announcing this exciting development, the actor's father spotted a typo and called her out for it. "Moving back to my new 'old house'.. Obviously the first thing to be unpacked and set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf," wrote Swara Bhasker on Thursday. "Here's a peak at what all literature, philosophy, non fiction and self help I've got on my reading list! [sic]" the Veere Di Wedding actress added, sharing four pictures of her huge collection of books.

Moving back to my new ‘old house'.. Obviously the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here's a peak at what all literature, philosophy, non fiction & self help I've got on my reading list! ???? ✨ pic.twitter.com/oSvVM6vTYO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2021

While the picture has impressed book-lovers, and Swara's father was also impressed by the range of authors on display, he couldn't help but point out a spelling mistake in her tweet. "Bravo @ReallySwara for giving books top billing in your 'new old' house and impressive range of authors," wrote Uday Bhaskar, a retired officer of the Indian Navy. "But ...ahem....minor tweak....peek instead of peak," he pointed out.

The word "peek" means a glimpse - and that is what Swara presumably wanted to give her fans - but "peak" means the pointed top of a mountain.

Bravo @ReallySwara for giving books top billing in your 'new old' house & impressive range of authors....but ...ahem....minor tweak....peek instead of peak ? https://t.co/DxYiGopvMn — C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) July 29, 2021

Mr Bhaskar's tweet has racked up nearly 600 'likes' on the microblogging platform - and a response from his daughter, who assured him she would be more careful with her spellings.

"Yes thank you father! Noted.. shall be careful with my spellings in the future," Swara Bhasker, 33, wrote in response to her father's tweet. She also asked him a question that many desi daughters would relate to: "Why is it that you are always in such a hurry to hang up when we talk on the phone and never wait for me to say 'bye' ?!?"

Yes thank you father! Noted.. shall be careful with my spellings in the future.. ???? Now that we are chatting, why is it that you are always in such a hurry to hang up when we talk on the phone and never wait for me to say ‘bye' ?!? ???????????? https://t.co/Pu404Nhbd8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2021

Swara has been sharing glimpses of her 'new old' house on Instagram Stories. She had earlier revealed that the house had been under renovation for the past two and a half years. Last month, she took to Twitter to post a picture of the house, explaining that the renovation of the property was almost complete.

Whose awake? Head to my insta-stories for some home makeover fun..

Renovation is kinda almost done!!!! I can move back into my house soon!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #RandomLifeUpdatepic.twitter.com/FRq3ZLGZP0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2021

Swara Bhasker is best-known for her performances in film such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata and Raanjhanaa.