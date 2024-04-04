'A Walking Tuck Shop': Groom's Car Loaded With Chips Amuses Internet

The car is neatly covered with chips packets.

Forget the predictable floral bows and traditional decorations. A new wave of weddings is throwing out the rulebook and embracing the weird and wonderful. This playful trend goes beyond just the getaway car, with "offbeat elegance" becoming the new mantra. India, known for its extravagant weddings, is also joining the trend of unexpected celebrations. A recent viral video on Instagram showcases a groom's baraat (wedding procession) entry that has grabbed the internet's attention.

Shared by Satpal Yadav, the video features the groom arriving in a decorated car overflowing with-wait for it-potato chips. The white car, completely filled with chip packets, adds a quirky twist to the traditional ceremony.

The video has garnered 1,734,192 likes since it was shared on the platform, prompting social media users to react to it.

"It looks like a walking tuck shop," commented a user.

Another user commented, "If I were near that car, I would have grabbed all the crunchy chips and run away."

"Bro is enhancing the build quality of the car," commented a third user.

This rise in unconventional wedding trends reflects a growing desire for personalisation and self-expression. Today's couples are ditching tradition and opting for celebrations that reflect their own tastes and interests. From inflatable flamingos to mismatched bridesmaid dresses, these weddings are all about creating truly special days that they, and their guests, will remember for years to come.