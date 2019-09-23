A Service Dog Meets Donald Duck. 10 Million Views For Heartwarming Video

Nala, a service dog, met Donald Duck at Disney World.

This video of a service dog meeting Donald Duck at Disney World, Orlando, will take away all your Monday blues. The service dog, named Nala, has gone massively viral online for a video that shows her meeting Donald Duck and resting her head on his lap, looking extremely content. In the video, Donald mimes crying as Nala refuses to move away.

"The moment Nala walked up to meet Donald, crowds surrounded and watched in awe," Megan Leigh, Nala's owner, said to The Dodo.

"Nala did not want to leave Donald at all. She loves him a lot!"

The heartwarming video has been viewed over 10.8 million times since being posted to Twitter on Friday, and it's the perfect antidote to all your weekday woes. Watch it and smile:

nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends

(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019

Along with millions of views, the video has also collected over 1.8 lakh retweets and hundreds of comments. People seem to be in love with the video of Nala meeting Donald Duck. Take a look at some of the reactions it has inspired:

Omg. Too cute for this planet — Melisia (@melisianyc) September 20, 2019

I wasn't ready for this, this morning 😭😭 — Umar H (@umar_h80) September 20, 2019

Oh soooooooo sweet🥰🥰🥰 — CSxxx0 (@cy_charlotte) September 20, 2019

According to Fox News, two-year-old Nala is trained to help people with autism. Her Instagram feed is a delight to look at, with many sweet photographs that show her with Disney characters.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.