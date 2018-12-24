A 20,000-Rupee Wedding? This Man's Simple Shaadi Is Winning Over Twitter

Rizwan Pehelwan shared his story of a sweet and simple wedding.

At a time when more and more extravagant weddings are becoming the norm, a Pakistani man's story of his sweet and simple wedding has found a lot of fans. Twitter user Rizwan Pehelwan took to the micro blogging website to share his experience of organising a simple wedding, and his Twitter thread has now gone viral with thousands of 'likes'.

In his thread, he describes how he set a budget of 20,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately Rs 10,000 ) for the wedding, before moving on to the details. Finishing his popular thread with some heartfelt advice, he wrote: "Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY."

"My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents," wrote Rizwan, adding that the wedding venue was his terrace.

Guys shaadi season hai so here's my wedding story in a thread so you guys know that having apni marzi ki shaadi is possible.



My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents. The venue was my terrace. The menu was chicken tikka, seekh kabab, pathooray chanay halwa strawberries. - Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

He describes how food was organised for the wedding

I set my max budget at Rs. 20,000. A friend lent his cooks, I bought the chicken and masalay from that money and helped prepare it all. Wife cooked khattay alu as a starter. Dad bought fairy lights n put them up on the terrace. - Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

And where the guests sat...

I borrowed 25 chairs from the neighborhood election committee lmao. I forgot dessert so @RizWanKenobi_ brought strawberries n ice cream. He also brought tables for the food. @HaseenaAtomBum and @hiranajam FLEW IN FOR THIS. - Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

And as for the wedding dresses?

My wife and I wore plain blue shalwar kameez (mom n sis paid for this as a gift). We all ate and talked till midnight when wapda cut us off. The whole shaadi then moved to Manji Munch DHA and then bas. Khush! Done! - Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

In the end, Rizwan shared a picture from his wedding day as saboot or proof

What I'm trying to say is. IT'S. OKAY. Sukoon karo. Do whatever you want ofc and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY. Khush raho sab. Bye. (wedding pic added for saboot thanks) pic.twitter.com/xf2OJHqTVH - Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

Since being posted online, his thread has collected over 3,500 'likes' and has even been turned into a Twitter Moment.

Many agreed with his philosophy, and congratulated him for pulling off a simple yet heartwarming wedding:

This is lovely! I think all weddings should be like this. Weddings are important rites of passage and you should only be surrounded by love and honesty when it's happening. The simpler the event the better and more loving. - Zeina Toric-Azad (@zeinatoricazad) December 23, 2018

Happiness is all that matters. Everything else is secondary. I guess living by this rule brings contentment and you are an excellent example of that. I wish you and bride and very happy married life. Many congratulation and best wishes for your future. - Anna Karenina (@Misbaji) December 23, 2018

Aare heart melt pura this is to focus on when you're ready for marriage..not to show off/splurge but have a marriage in happiness along with your family and friends..so much love and happiness here..bless you @RizwanPehelwanhttps://t.co/OvQOmcatUb - Bujgaavne (@bujgaavne) December 23, 2018

