A 20,000-Rupee Wedding? This Man's Simple Shaadi Is Winning Over Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: December 24, 2018 17:43 IST
Rizwan Pehelwan shared his story of a sweet and simple wedding.


At a time when more and more extravagant weddings are becoming the norm, a Pakistani man's story of his sweet and simple wedding has found a lot of fans. Twitter user Rizwan Pehelwan took to the micro blogging website to share his experience of organising a simple wedding, and his Twitter thread has now gone viral with thousands of 'likes'.

In his thread, he describes how he set a budget of 20,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately Rs 10,000 ) for the wedding, before moving on to the details. Finishing his popular thread with some heartfelt advice, he wrote: "Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY."

"My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents," wrote Rizwan, adding that the wedding venue was his terrace.

He describes how food was organised for the wedding

And where the guests sat...

And as for the wedding dresses?

In the end, Rizwan shared a picture from his wedding day as saboot or proof

Since being posted online, his thread has collected over 3,500 'likes' and has even been turned into a Twitter Moment.

Many agreed with his philosophy, and congratulated him for pulling off a simple yet heartwarming wedding:

Let us know what you think of this shaadi story using the comments section below.

 

 

 

 

 

