Viral: Can You Spot The Spelling Mistake On This Hospital Signboard?

How long did it take you to spot the error in this hospital signboard?

A Twitter user spotted a rather hilarious spelling mistake on a hospital signboard in the UK. The image he tweeted soon began to do the rounds on the internet. The photo shows a signboard from Leeds General Infirmary. The user shared the snap and wrote, “Spot the spelling mistake.” It might take you some time to read through the list and notice the mistake. The ward numbers and wing names are all correct. So where is the error? Take a look and see if you can find it:

Spot the spelling mistake ???? pic.twitter.com/8gFpBRm5TR — Andywebster (@Andywebster) August 20, 2021

Were you able to find the error? Don't get impatient. Move your eyes to the end of the signboard, just below the “Outpatient Pharmacy”. The next point refers to the in-patient centre for psychological medicine. However, the signboard reads “impatient centre”.

The tweet has made users crack up to the misspelt word and has received over 23.9k likes and over 1.7k retweets.

The official Twitter account for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust noticed the blunder and promised to fix it They replied with a tinge of humour, “Good spot! We should probably fix that. Maybe give us a few days, please? Don't be... well yeah.” Of course, they don't want us to be impatient anymore.

???? good spot! We should probably fix that. Maybe give us a few days please? Don't be... well yeah. ???? — Leeds Teaching Hospitals (@LeedsHospitals) August 20, 2021

Many users were amused by the misspelt signboard and took the conversation further.

One user wrote, “Oh dear! Impatient to get there maybe?”

???? Oh dear!!

Impatient to get there maybe? — Cecelia *????*Seriously annoying*????Refugees???? ???????? (@cernusson) August 21, 2021

Another user implied the error by writing, “I've been looking for like 3 whole seconds and I can't find it! Is there a place that can help me with this? I need to know NOW!”

To complete the joke, a user replied to it, "Impatient".

I've been looking for like 3 whole seconds and I can't find it! Is there a place that can help me with this? I need to know NOW!!! — J Hogz (@joelhogz) August 21, 2021

"Impatient" — Mike Aubrey (@michaelgaubrey) August 21, 2021

One of the users wrote an elaborate monologue from a doctor to a patient, only to hit the point, "Yes Mr Splongecroket, your unexplainable sudden rise in blood pressure, perspiration and anxiety with a tendency to curse profusely, whilst in a queue or driving seems to present as you may be impatient. I'm referring you to the national Impatient Centre.”

Yes Mr Splongecroket, Your unexplainable sudden rise in blood pressure, perspiration and anxiety with a tendency to curse profusely, whilst in a queue or driving seems to present as you may be impatient.. I'm referring you to the national Impatient Centre.. — Monoshire (@Agentgodsgift) August 20, 2021

"But is it really a spelling mistake? Maybe they meant it?" wrote yet another user.

But is it really a spelling mistake? Maybe they meant it? — Ann Ossinger, RDH (@AnnOssinger) August 21, 2021

A user also commented on what might have been the condition of the signboard writer at the time of work. "The signwriter was a patient at the hospital and did complain at the time about waiting times. I think he was there for ten minutes and got a little frustrated," the reply said.

The sign writer was a patient at the hospital and did complain at the time about waiting times. I think he was there for ten minutes and got a little frustrated. — grumpyoldman (@Green2020Tweet) August 21, 2021

Well, we are keeping all our impatience to ourselves and giving the hospital all the time it needs to fix that board.