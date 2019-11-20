A Camel, Cow And Donkey Found Wandering Together. Internet Has Questions

A cow, a donkey and a camel were found lost on a road in Kansas.

A cow, a donkey and a camel were found wandering together on a road in Kansas, USA, sparking a number of amused comments online. The sight, which many say appears to be right out of a nativity scene, was captured on camera. The photo was posted to the Goddard Police Department's Facebook page two days ago, where it immediately went viral.

The police department initially asked for help in identifying the owner of the animals. "If we cannot locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season," they joked while sharing the image on Facebook.

In an update posted later, they said that the donkey, camel and cow had been reunited with their owner.

The photograph has been shared over 1,000 times and has collected a ton of amused comments.

"They are looking for the nativity scene, they are stars," wrote one person in the comments section. "I wonder which one escaped first and let the other two out," another asked. "It's a Christmas miracle," a third said.

Captain Lance Beagley of Goddard Police told CNN that the trio had escaped their enclosure and walked down the only road that was open. The owner, a wildlife park employee, lived nearby and the unlikely companions were easily returned to him.

