A Bird? A Plane? It's A Monkey Flying A Kite In This Viral Video

A viral video shows a monkey flying a kite.

A flood of animal videos have taken over social media since the coronavirus lockdown began. While millions of people stay indoors to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease, it's the animals who seem to be having a whale of a time outdoors. One such animal video that is currently delighting Twitter users shows a monkey flying a kite on a rooftop.

The extraordinary scene has captured social media's attention since the video first emerged online a day ago. In the footage, the monkey is seen pulling the string of a kite as people cheer and laugh at the unusual scene in the background. The video ends as the monkey finally manages to get a hold of the kite.

"Evolution happening fast due to lockdown," quipped Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter while sharing the video this afternoon. "Monkey flying a kite. Yes it's a monkey for sure," he added.

Watch the monkey video below:

Evolution happening fast due to lockdown????



Monkey flying a kite. Yes it's a monkey for sure???? pic.twitter.com/6W8MtpPK43 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

Since being shared online, Mr Nanda's video has been viewed over 10,000 times. Other versions of the same video that have been shared on Twitter have also collected thousands of views each, along with a ton of amused responses.

While one Twitter user attributed the monkey's display of talent to the lockdown...

It's seeing and learning.. Due to presence of many people it just was not able to practice its acquired skills. ????. Lockdown has just given him some precious time to do so. ???????? — Ray@S (@Ray_S08) April 16, 2020

Another praised the video as a rare capture.

Superb video! In all probability, it might have caught hold of a cut string and pulling it in, but definitely a rare catch! — Jyoti Shankar Roy Choudhury (@JSRoyChoudhury) April 16, 2020

Many more responded with laughing-face emojis and theories about how the monkey found the kite.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.