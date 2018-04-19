At 96, This Woman Is Fulfilling Her Dream Of Going To School Guadalupe Palacios, who is seeking to live out her dream of finishing high school by her 100th birthday, is the most enthusiastic student in the classroom.

Guadalupe Palacios learnt to read when she was 92 and is now in high school (AFP) Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico: Guadalupe Palacios stands out in her high school class in Mexico, and it is not just because of her gray hair, her deeply creased skin or her 96 years.



Palacios, who is seeking to live out her dream of finishing high school by her 100th birthday, is also the most enthusiastic student in the classroom.



"I feel ready to give it my all. Today is a marvelous day," she said Monday on her first day of high school in the southern state of Chiapas, wearing the school uniform of a white polo shirt with a black skirt and her own personal touch: a pink sweater.



"Dona Lupita," as she is affectionately known, was welcomed with applause from her fellow students at High School Number 2 in the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital.

Guadalupe Palacios reads the newspaper at her house in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico (AFP)



Palacios grew up in poverty in an indigenous village and spent her childhood helping her family farm corn and beans instead of going to school.



As an adult, she went to work selling chickens at market, married twice and had six children.



Along the way, she picked up arithmetic, but never learned to read and write.



When she turned 92, she said, she decided it was time, and enrolled in a literacy program.



"Now I can write letters to my boyfriends," she said with a laugh.

96-year-old Guadalupe Palacios holds a pencil during an interview with AFP at her house in Mexico (AFP)



In less than four years, she completed both primary and middle school.



But there was no adult learning program for high school -- so she decided to enroll in a regular public school, with classmates eight decades younger.



Already, she is looking beyond high school: She would like to be a kindergarten teacher someday.



