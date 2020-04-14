93-Year-Old's Viral Plea For More Beer Gets Answered By Brewing Company

A 93-year-old went viral for holding up a sign with a plea for more beer. (Representative Image)

A Pennsylvania woman who went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer got her wish on Monday. Olive Veronesi, of Seminole, gained viral attention after local television station KDKA-TV shared a photo on Facebook that showed her holding a Coors Light beer can in one hand and a sign asking for more beer in the other.

"I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it's good for you, as long as you don't overdo it," she said to CBS News.

"I need more beer," read the sign she held up. The photo was clicked by a relative of Ms Veronesi, who has been staying home and practising social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since being posted last week, the photo has collected over 50,000 'shares' and 27,000 reactions on Facebook, along with hundreds of comments from people who thanked Ms Veronesi for bringing a smile to their faces.

What brightened Ms Veronesi's day, however, was Molson Coors delivering the requested beer to her doorstep on Monday afternoon. The brewing company delivered 150 Coors Light beers to the beer-lover's house after her pic went viral.

"When we saw Olive's message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan," a Molson Coors spokesperson said to USA Today.

"Even in the pre-COVID era, we would've been thrilled to fulfill Olive's request. But in this moment, during these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone's day is the least we can do."