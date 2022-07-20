An 85-Year-Old Wanted A Cure For Daughter's Hairfall, Found A Business

Radhakrishna Choudhary, also known as Nanaji, had an interest in Ayurveda since his childhood

Age is just a number -- this oft-repeated line has been brought to life by an 85-year-old who has become a successful entrepreneur through his grit and determination.

Radhakrishna Choudhary, also known as Nanaji, had an interest in Ayurveda since his childhood and would often try to find simple treatment for health ailments.

Decades ago, when his wife Shakuntala Devi was diagnosed with diabetes and suffered from foot pain, Nanaji prepared a massage oil that helped her.

Some years later, when he started losing hair, he again turned to ayurveda. This time, he could not proceed with his research owing to his work in textile business.

After the Covid pandemic struck, his daughter Vinita suffered from rapid hair loss. This motivated Nanaji to get back to his Ayurveda books. "The motive behind making the hair oil was to save my daughter from facing the stigma of not having hair just as I faced for my baldness."

He came up with an oil, and it worked wonders for his daughter. He then distributed it to family members and friends, and all of them appreciated the results.

Nanaji and his daughter then started selling the product through Instagram. They were assisted by Nanaji's wife Shakuntala.

Soon, his story went viral as people started enquiring about the hair oil. Avimee Herbal was set up as Nanaji's oil started reaching more people. Among the happy customers is Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor and social media influencer, who said Avimee Herbal helped her fight hairfall.

Reels on the Instagram handle of Avimee Herbal tell Nanaji's inspiring story, on how he set up his factory in December last year and bought his first car at the age of 85.

As per their website, Avimee Herbal has a fan following of several thousands of users.