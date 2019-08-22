8-Year-Old Takes His Mother's Car On High Speed Joyride

An eight-year-old in Germany took his mother's car on a late night spin recently. (Representative Image)

An eight-year-old boy in Germany was picked up by police after he took his mother's car on a midnight joyride. According to BBC News, the unnamed boy was found early on Wednesday morning heading toward the city of Dortmund. He was around 51 kilometres away from his hometown of Soest when he was found.

Soest police said in a Facebook post that the boy told cops "I just wanted to drive a little", before reportedly bursting into tears.

"On the dark highway, he didn't get along so well at [140 kilometres per hour] and drove the car to a parking lot," wrote Soest police in their Facebook post, according to a translation provided by ABC News. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

The boy's mother reported him missing at 1.15 am in the morning after she woke up and found both him and her Volkswagen Golf missing. BBC reports that his mother told police he had previously driven on private property and was allowed on bumper cars and go-karts.

