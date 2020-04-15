8-Year-Old In Jammu And Kashmir Donates Piggy Bank Savings To COVID-19 Fight

Malik Ubeed donated his piggy bank savings to help in the fight against coronavirus.

An eight-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir donated his piggy bank savings to aid in the fight against coronavirus. Social media is full of praise for Malik Ubeed from Nowpora, who recently visited the district commissioner's office in Bandipora with his green piggy bank, the contents of which he donated to help those affected by the nationwide lockdown.

According to a tweet by the Department of Information and Public Relations, government of Jammu and Kashmir, the fourth grader delivered a delightful surprise to officials when he walked into the district commissioner's office and handed over his piggy bank. The department shared a photo of eight-year-old Malik Ubeed handing over his piggy bank while praising his generous act.

"This 8 yrs old kid, Malik Ubeed from Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his piggy bank. He walked in and handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spend in the fight against #COVID19," they wrote on the microblogging platform.

This 8 yrs old kid, Malik Ubeed frm Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his Piggy Bank. He walked in & handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spend in the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/xrPbTzi18f — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 13, 2020

The tweet has collected over a thousand 'likes', along with a ton of comments praising the young boy and appreciating the gesture.

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old from Mizoram had also donated his entire savings to fight COVID-19 and feed the poor hit by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

