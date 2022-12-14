8-Year-Old Girl Asks Santa To ''Bring Money For Mum And Dad'' In Heartbreaking Letter

The touching letter has made many emotional

Over the years, children have been writing letters to Santa Claus as a part of the Christmas traditions. Children believe their letters will reach Santa and their wishes will come true that if they are well-behaved. From asking for favourite toys to honest confessions, children put great effort into their letters to Santa Claus. One such letter to Santa from an 8-year-old girl has gone viral on Twitter, leaving many heartbroken.

A UK woman recently shared a picture of the letter her niece wrote to Santa ahead of Christmas. She captioned the tweet, ''My Sister has just found this letter to Santa, written by her 8-year-old Daughter. It's made me cry a lot to think that someone so young is even thinking about this!''

See the tweet here:

My Sister has just found this letter to Santa, written by her 8 year old Daughter. It's made me cry a lot to think that someone so young is even thinking about this! 😢 pic.twitter.com/GT4c5i8O3Q — Nicole Connell (@BradsMrs) November 24, 2022

Instead of asking for gifts for herself, the selfless girl asked Santa to help her mum and dad with their finances, as they were ‘'struggling with bills and mortgages.''

The letter reads, ‘'To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please Santa can you make it work? I know it's a lot though I'm sorry. Love Emmie.'' The letter ended with a ‘'Please''.

The touching letter has made many emotional, while others were blown by the little girl's selflessness and thoughtfulness. One user wrote, ‘'Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive this is cruel.'' Another commented, ‘'@RishiSunak and the @Conservatives need to sort this out - kids always see life in the most simple of ways AND tell it as it is - this kid is 8 years old…….they shouldn't be having to worry about their parent's finances!''

In a similar incident, a woman shared her eight-year-old daughter's letter to Santa, which included two particularly heartbreaking requests, according to New York Post. Apart from ‘'Squishmallows, Mini Brands, pink iPad mini, Apple pencil and iPhone 12,'' she also asked for "more friends" and "less bullying to me". The mom said her “heart sank,” while others said that they felt miserable for the child.

