7 Times Netflix India Delivered Perfect Burns On Twitter

The Netflix India Twitter account is not your regular, boring corporate account

Offbeat | | Updated: June 06, 2018 11:18 IST
Netflix India's Twitter account is full of excellent memes and sassy replies.

Now there can be no denying that the arrival of Netflix in India made our lives infinitely better. Binge-watching TV shows in bed all at the click of a button, it doesn't get easier than that. However, the entry of Netflix in India (and our lives) not only brought us endless movies and TV shows but also a Twitter account that's honestly a gift to everyone who appreciates some lighthearted humour peppered with some good 'ol sarcasm. The Netflix India Twitter account is not your regular, boring corporate account - it's full of sassy tweets, topical references, bad puns, memes and epic burns.

We compiled some of the best tweets from Netflix India's Twitter account for you to laugh at. Take a look:

When they got real about the fuel price hike:
 
When they had the perfect response
 
When the heat got too much
 
When they posted this savage take on appraisal season
 
We told you it's not your regular "Please DM us your phone number" account
 
When they made good use of "Sharma ji ka beta"
 
Race 3 and Wild Wild Country - it fits like a glove
 
Which tweet was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.

