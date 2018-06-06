7 Times Netflix India Delivered Perfect Burns On Twitter

We compiled some of the best tweets from Netflix India's Twitter account for you to laugh at. Take a look:
When they got real about the fuel price hike:
Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018
After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee.
Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018
After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead.
When they had the perfect response
Before subscription on Netflix: pic 1
After subscription on Netflix: pic 2 pic.twitter.com/O8uao5FlyL- Na_ (@Na_llayak) May 30, 2018
Sounds about right. The guy in the second picture is a lot happier.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018
When the heat got too much
Ae mere dil tu nahaye jaa. pic.twitter.com/Jd0OmiNW18- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 9, 2018
When they posted this savage take on appraisal season
Apprais-Hell. pic.twitter.com/XxeBewowHI- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 7, 2018
We told you it's not your regular "Please DM us your phone number" account
You know every Goa trip has action and adventure involved but if you have any queries/suggestions you can help us by answering the following questions-- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2018
What is mobile number?
What is your style number?
When they made good use of "Sharma ji ka beta"
What's the point? pic.twitter.com/ARViGKSu48- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 5, 2018
Race 3 and Wild Wild Country - it fits like a glove
We put quotes from the Race 3 trailer on pictures of Ma Anand Sheela and they fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/kyhWIufHE1- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2018
Our business is our business. None of your business.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 18, 2018
Which tweet was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.
