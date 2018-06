7 Times Netflix India Delivered Perfect Burns On Twitter

Netflix India's Twitter account is full of excellent memes and sassy replies.

Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018

Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.



After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Before subscription on Netflix: pic 1



After subscription on Netflix: pic 2 pic.twitter.com/O8uao5FlyL- Na_ (@Na_llayak) May 30, 2018

Sounds about right. The guy in the second picture is a lot happier. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Ae mere dil tu nahaye jaa. pic.twitter.com/Jd0OmiNW18 - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 9, 2018

You know every Goa trip has action and adventure involved but if you have any queries/suggestions you can help us by answering the following questions-

What is mobile number?

What is your style number? - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2018

We put quotes from the Race 3 trailer on pictures of Ma Anand Sheela and they fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/kyhWIufHE1 - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2018

Our business is our business. None of your business. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 18, 2018

Now there can be no denying that the arrival of Netflix in India made our lives infinitely better. Binge-watching TV shows in bed all at the click of a button, it doesn't get easier than that. However, the entry of Netflix in India (and our lives) not only brought us endless movies and TV shows but also a Twitter account that's honestly a gift to everyone who appreciates some lighthearted humour peppered with some good 'ol sarcasm. The Netflix India Twitter account is not your regular, boring corporate account - it's full of sassy tweets, topical references, bad puns, memes and epic burns.We compiled some of the best tweets from Netflix India's Twitter account for you to laugh at. Take a look:When they got real about the fuel price hike:When they had the perfect responseWhen the heat got too muchWhen they posted this savage take on appraisal seasonWe told you it's not your regular "Please DM us your phone number" accountWhen they made good use of "Sharma ji ka beta"Race 3 and Wild Wild Country - it fits like a gloveWhich tweet was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.