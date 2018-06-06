7 Times Netflix India Delivered Perfect Burns On Twitter

Netflix India's Twitter account is full of excellent memes and sassy replies.

Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018

Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.



After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Before subscription on Netflix: pic 1



After subscription on Netflix: pic 2 pic.twitter.com/O8uao5FlyL- Na_ (@Na_llayak) May 30, 2018

Sounds about right. The guy in the second picture is a lot happier. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Ae mere dil tu nahaye jaa. pic.twitter.com/Jd0OmiNW18 - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 9, 2018

You know every Goa trip has action and adventure involved but if you have any queries/suggestions you can help us by answering the following questions-

What is mobile number?

What is your style number? - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2018

We put quotes from the Race 3 trailer on pictures of Ma Anand Sheela and they fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/kyhWIufHE1 - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2018

Our business is our business. None of your business. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 18, 2018