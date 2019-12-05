7 Indian Cities On List Of World's Most Popular City Destinations In 2019

Delhi is expected to become the 8th most popular city with international visitors in 2019.

India has become one of the strongest emerging destinations in Asia, thanks to its "strong cultural resources, diversity of experiences and price competitiveness", a report by UK-based global market research company Euromonitor International states. Seven Indian cities, including national capital Delhi, have made it to the Top 100 City Destinations ranking this year. Even more significantly, all seven cities have improved their ranking during the year.

Despite months of political unrest, Hong Kong maintains its number 1 spot on the list. Other popular city vacation spots include Bangkok, London, Macau and Singapore. New York City is the most popular American destination on the list, expected to fall down the 11th spot from its current ranking at number 8.

Delhi is expected to become the 8th most popular city with international visitors in 2019, according to the report. The capital of India currently ranks at the 11th position on the list of world's most popular city destinations.

"Delhi currently ranks 11th and is forecast to increase its ranking up to 8th place in 2019," the report states. "It is witnessing rapid development in its tourism infrastructure, having a world class airport and is focusing on luxury, medical, sports and cultural tourism."

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, has also made it to the list of the world's most popular city destinations. It is currently at number 14 on the list, and is expected to move up a place in 2019. The capital of Maharashtra will welcome 12 million tourists by the time the year is out.

Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, holds the 26th spot on the list. The city saw 8 million tourists in 2018, and is forecast to improve its ranking by eight spots in 2019.

The Taj Mahal at Agra

After Agra, the next Indian city on the list is Chennai. "Cities like Chennai and Bangalore averaged a growth rate around 25%," states Euromonitor's report. The capital of Tamil Nadu, currently at the 36th position, is likely to move up to the 31st spot in 2019.

'Pink city' Jaipur is predicted to take the 34th position on the list of world's most popular city destinations in 2019, while Kolkata, currently at number 76, is forecast to move up to the 74th spot on the list.

Bengaluru made it to the Top 100 City Destinations ranking for the first time at position 100.

According to the report, Asia continues to be the leading region, with 43 cities in the Top 100 City Destination ranking.

The 2019 rankings were calculated using estimates based on part-year arrivals data, meaning that the rankings could still change. Euromonitor International's research covers "arrivals" in over 400 cities for visitors who stay longer than 24 hours and less than one year.