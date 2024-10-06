5th-Grade Math Exam Question Baffles Many Adults. Can You Solve It?

"Today I learned I would fail fifth-grade math," a Reditter wrote.

A seemingly straightforward math problem aimed at 5th-grade students has left many adults confused after it appeared on the social media platform Reddit. The task is to determine the total number of pages in a book after reading a specific number of pages over three consecutive days.

The problem states: "Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and 1/8 of the book on Tuesday. He finished the remaining 1/4 of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are in the book?"

Redditors were quick to comment, with one user quipping: "I always think to myself, 'Ugh. People should really be tested with basic skills before they're allowed to go out into society.' And then I see this and realize I shouldn't go out into society."

Another user added: "And now we can see why Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader worked as a TV show!"

"Today I learned I would fail fifth-grade math," a Reditter wrote.

The answer to the tricky question? The book has 48 pages, as explained by Redditor 'NorthernSparrow': "The key to solving the problem is realising that, given the fractions, our reader read exactly five-eighths of the book on Monday."

"It has a solution, and it's not that hard to solve. It does assume that Klein began reading the book on Monday, but it's just a problem involving proportion: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Klein read a combined 3/8 of the book, which means he read 5/8 of it (30 pages) on Monday. No one's trying to make people feel stupid by pointing out the solution; the adults who can't solve it do that all on their own."