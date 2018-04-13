50-Year-Old Live Explosive Fished Out From Sea. Next, Controlled Blast

"At approximately 10.30 am yesterday morning a fishing dragger from the Rock Harbor fleet brought ashore an unexploded military shell that was picked up in their nets," said the Orleans Police Department in their Facebook post.
"If it was a remnant of the target ship (James W. Longstreet) bombing practice, which was halted in the late 60's(?) it will be over 50 years old," explained the police.
The fishermen contacted local authorities and the live shell was taken to the end of the harbour as it was too fragile to dismantle.
The military shell was buried in a 4-foot-deep hole and detonated in a controlled environment, reports Fox News.
"Love this! Our history exists everywhere," wrote one person on Facebook. "Glad all are safe and no one was injured," says another.
