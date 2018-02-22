Five-Year-Old Fell From Third Floor. How Heroic Cop Saved Him. Watch The child was unharmed in the incident

trending news





Thanks to the heroic effort of a police officer, a young child who plunged three floors to the ground is alive and well. The incredible moment was caught on camera and the surveillance footage was released to public by Egypt's Interior Ministry.The five-year-old boy was dangling from the balcony of his third floor apartment, reported Al Arabiya . Below, three police officers were guarding a bank when when they noticed the child struggling to hang on, according to BBC News . They quickly jumped into action in an attempt to save the child. One of the officers spotted a carpet hanging off a nearby barricade and began unfolding it to use it as a safety net while the other officer rushed, presumably, to get help. With just seconds to spare, the third officer stood right under the building and spread his arms to catch the child.Then, the young boy lost his grip and fell to the ground.Due to the impact of his fall, both the child and the officer collapsed on the ground. But thanks to the quick decision-making of the officer, the child's drop to the ground was cushioned.According to a press statement by the Egyptian government, the child was unharmed while the officer who caught him sustained only minor injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It's not clear how the child managed to jump over the balcony or where his parents were at the time of the incident.Al Arabiya identified the three officers as Kamil Fathi Jaid, Hassan Sayed Ali and Sabri Mahrous Ali. The incident was reported from south Cairo's Assiut Governorate on February 17.