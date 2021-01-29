4-Year-Old Goes Out To Play, Comes Back With Baby Deer He Befriended

A 4-year-old boy befriended a baby deer in Virginia.

The Internet is fawning over a four-year-old boy who befriended a baby deer while playing outside. Stephanie Brown was left surprised when her son Dominic showed up at their doorstep with the animal. The family was vacationing in Massanutten Resort, Virginia, when the young boy stepped out to play and returned with his new friend in tow, reports Fox 40.

Stephanie says she was taking things out of the fridge on Tuesday when she heard footsteps. She turned out to see a sight she did not expect - her son standing happily next to a baby deer who seemed completely comfortable in his company.

"I see him and the baby deer standing next to each other almost to come inside! I was completely shocked! I froze for a second because I literally didn't know what to do!" she said to WBTV.

Stephanie quickly walked away to grab her phone and take a picture of the two together, which she later posted on Facebook.

The picture has gone viral on the social media platform, garnering over 28,000 'shares' and thousands of comments from people gushing over the two.

"They both look like this is an everyday occurrence for them. So precious, both of them," wrote one Facebook commenter.

"This is the most adorable thing ever," said another.

Stephanie says Dominic wanted to bring the baby deer inside for some cereal. However, she asked him to "walk his new friend back to the woods so his mommy could find him."