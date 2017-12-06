4-Foot Alligator Found Inside Home. So Muscular, It Was Named "Arnold" "This thing was so muscular and strong, we called him Arnold, like Arnold Schwarzenegger," authorities said.

A beefy and aggressive alligator found inside a home New York was named "Arnold" by authorities for being muscular like Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a report said.The Suffolk County SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) responded to a call from police about an illegally kept alligator inside a home in Long Island on Friday. The alligator was reportedly being kept as a pet inside a shed filled with heat lamps, water and plenty of food, New York Post reported. But the alligator was far from being a friendly house pet."His tail was whipping around, I had his head and his body twisting, it took everything I had to hold him without him getting away from me," Roy Gross, Chief of Suffolk County SPCA told New York Post So, they named the fiery thing "Arnold"."This thing was so muscular and strong, we called him Arnold, like Arnold Schwarzenegger. We were all looking at it like 'wow it's so muscular, look at the size we should call him Arnold,'" said Roy Gross.Suffolk County SPCA posted photos of Arnold, believed to be 4 years old, as a warning to others that alligators don't make loving pets and it's illegal to keep them without a permit."Alligators do not make good pets and are illegal to own without a license," chief Gross said in a statement.The owner of the alligator was charged with illegal possession and after further probe, could face additional charges.As for Arnold, it will not be back as authorities are sending the animal to a wildlife sanctuary.Click for more trending news